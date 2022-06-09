Breast cancer survivor and TV actress has reacted on 's battle against the same disease. Chhavi underwent surgery for breast cancer in April. She has been posting updates about her health regularly on social media. Also Read - Pardes actress Mahima Chaudhry reveals her ‘terrifying’ breast cancer experience; thanks Anupam Kher for his support [Watch]

Sharing a picture with Mahima, Chhavi penned an emotional and inspiring post. She wrote, "Never ended up posting any pics with you @mahimachaudhry1 Never thought I'd be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say…. You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger… Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior" Have a look at her post below:

Earlier in the day, took to Instagram to share a video in which Mahima was talking about her breast cancer battle. Sharing her ordeal, she broke down and revealed how she hid the news from her family initially as they were vulnerable. She also revealed how other women inspired her. Have a look at the video below:

Mahima thanked Anupam for his support. He called her a hero. “All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers,” a part of his caption read.

Mahima is best known for Pardes. We wish Mahima a healthy life ahead.