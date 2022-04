Mahira Sharma has been trending since morning due to her walkout from an interview after being questioned about her weight gain. Mahira wasn't very happy with the Punjabi journo questioning her about her weight gain and she walked out of the interview. While the video of Mahira's walk-off is going VIRAL. Shehnaaz Gill's fans have been talking sly digs at Mahira and reminding her that there was a time when she had herself fat-shamed Sana for her weight and today the same thing is happening with her. Shehnaaz's fans are calling it KARMA. Take a look at how Twitter has been reminding Mahira of her deeds from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Also Read - Urfi Javed adorns her bod with just flowers in yet another quirky outfit [WATCH VIDEO]

Karma #mahirasharma

The girl who body-shamed my sana for weight gain is now slammed by every reporter for the same ??? Also, she made fun of sana's accept look at hers ?

Qotionnnnnn ???? #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians #Karma #SidharthShukla #Sidnaaz #Sidnaazians pic.twitter.com/R24FbntsGS — Sana (@Sana70201036) April 23, 2022

Mam control.. Abhi to hum tumhare level par aa k kuch bole bhi nahi hai.. aap to phle hi garama gyi.. Mahira Sharma shayad bhul gyi BB me woh kya kya bolti thi Sana Ko.. jab sune ki himat nahi hai to dusro k bare me bolne se phle soch samjh k bolti.. aaj khud par aayi to fat gyi — harpreet dhillon (@harpree21341423) March 14, 2020

Translation:- Interviewer said people don’t let other live by keep on saying either you are too fat or too thin, and same thing is going on with her, and her name is mahira sharma.

And her response was I don’t like this question and left ??? (translating for non Punjabi’s)✌? — Preet_kaur (@preet_k250) April 23, 2022

While Shehnaaz Gill who embraced herself in every size and shape today became an inspiration to many for her drastic body transformation. The actress is day by day looking even more gorgeous and stronger and her fans can't get enough of her.