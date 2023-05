Now this has come as a pleasant surprise for all Mahira Sharma fans as the Bigg Boss 13 star went on to meet Rita Maa, who mostly spends her time with the orphanage kids and otherwise at Brahma Kumaris Ashram. Mahira, who recently made headlines with her breakup with the contestant of the same season, Paras Chhabra, looked absolutely gorgeous in a black salwar kameez and happily met and greeted the kids at the orphanage and even hugged Rita Maa, who was present there. Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita too was seen meeting her with all the smiles, and this shows that they have bonded well, while the netizens are not happy with the bonding and are asking Rita Maa to stay away from her. One user said, " Waise bigg Boss k baad bhi sidharth ne unko muh Tak nahi lagaya inke touch mein bhi nahi tha wo waise ye post kisne dalwaya hai show of karna hai media bola kar". Another user said, " Aunty stay away from this lady.She tried to split sidnaaz but God is there.Now she left Paras and taking chance to split your family from Sana. From heaven Sid is also seeing and thinking that why she is with my mom.sana is in Thailand so Mahira is playing game.".

Watch the video of Mahira Sharma hugging Sidharth Shukla’s mom as she meets her at an orphanage.

While Mahira Sharma's fans came out in support of her, they are claiming that at least she went to the orphanage and met everyone, including Rita Maa, and she doesn't need any limelight, while they alleged that all is not well between Rita Maa and Shehnaaz and even claimed that she has maintained her distance with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress.

It seems like even SidNaaz fans have stopped promoting any work of Shehnaaz, and they too have cut all ties with her. Salman Khan sent out a stern message to them to stop pressuring her and asked Sana to move on. Well, these are all claims, but the truth is that Mahira went on to meet Rita Maa, and it was good to see her smile.