Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame announced her new film, yesterday. The film will see her opposite Ranjit Bawa and will be shot in London. Mahira Sharma seems to have gained some weight of late. This has been noticed by many, and sadly she is being fat-shamed. Yesterday, interviews were lined up for Mahira Sharma when a journalist asked her that question. The journo said that people did not spare celebs if they were fat or thin, and how did she deal with it. Mahira Sharma said she did not like the question, and got up. Take a look at the video...

Ye kya puch liya bechari se ?pic.twitter.com/zYpp7IDM3c — || Dheeraj || ?#SaddaPunjab ? (@BackupDheeraj) April 23, 2022

This is not the first time that Mahira Sharma has looked hassled with questions around her weight gain. Obviously, as an actor she works out hard but at times, things are not in one's control. This is how fans of Mahira Sharma reacted on the same.

Don’t troll she will be going yo act in BTS ? — Flipper Prity (@Flipperprity) April 23, 2022

Translation:- Interviewer said people don’t let other live by keep on saying either you are too fat or too thin, and same thing is going on with her, and her name is mahira sharma.

And her response was I don’t like this question and left ??? (translating for non Punjabi’s)✌? — Preet_kaur (@preet_k250) April 23, 2022

Interview ki shuruaat hi aisi ki hai ...? ...

Pata hi nhi chalta introduction hai ya taunt ? — ✨?????✨ (@onlysanamatter1) April 23, 2022

This was not enough. Yesterday, a picture went viral where one could see Mahira Sharma apparently on the Instagram of BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon. This left people extremely puzzled. The authenticity of the same is yet to be verified, but people were taken aback seeing the same.