Shweta Tiwari, who rose to fame with her performance as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, got married twice. But, unfortunately, both her marriages didn’t work out and she opted for divorce. She was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary with whom she has a daughter Palak Tiwari. Later, Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli and was blessed with a baby boy, Reyansh. But, they got divorced in 2019. Now, Shweta is gearing up for a show titled Main Hoon Aparajita in which the main character Aparajita is a single mother to three daughters. It is quite similar to Shweta’s real life as the actress is a single parent to her kids, Palak and Reyansh.

Recently, while talking to E-Times, opened up that now she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage. She further stated that she even tells her daughter Palak not to get married. She clarified that she doesn’t dictate to her daughter how to lead her life but she tells her to think well before taking the plunge. “Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage,” the actress added.

Shweta cleared that not all marriages are bad and she knows many people who are happily married. However, she stated that she has also seen a few friends who stay in a compromised marriage which according to her is not healthy for them or their children.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

Well, Shweta’s fans have always appreciated how she has been a strong woman throughout her life and is raising two kids single-handedly.

While Shweta is gearing up for Main Hoon Aparajita, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan which stars , , Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jassie Gill. The movie was officially announced a few days ago, reportedly it is slated to release by the end of this year.