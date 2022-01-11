Major blow to Naagin 6 as Bigg Boss 15 gets extended further?

Earlier in Bigg Boss 15, had announced that Naagin 6 will be dropping by January end. It was said that this season of Naagin will be more intense and thrilling. Now, recently, had announced that Bigg Boss has been extended by another two weeks. Yes, just on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that the show has been extended. Now, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin was supposed to premiere by Jan end. What happens to it? Well, there hasn't been an update on the same. Ekta and her team have been tight-lipped about the developments of Naagin 6. Also Read - Naagin 6: From Rubina Dilaik-Sonal Vengurlekar being finalised as leading ladies to telecast date – 5 UNMISSABLE major updates

Ekta is known to create suspense around who is the new Naagin. This time as well, she has been a soul of discretion, thus building up the hype and leaving fans super excited about the upcoming instalment of the supernatural fantasy series. There has been no news or updates on the lead actors of Naagin 6. There is no clarity on who the new revenge-driven serpent maiden will be. Moreover, the new variant of COVID, Omicron, may make things a little difficult. If reports are to be believed, it was stated that the shooting was supposed to begin in the upcoming week. However, there's no update on that front either.

It is said that the new instalment will also cover the pandemic virus. The promo released featured a hint of the plot in which the Naagin will take on the COVID virus. The promo said that the new Naagin will be different. Whether she will have more superpowers or what remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the names of Ridhima Pandit, , , , , have come forward as the possible contenders for Naagin. Names such as , have also come forward to be the male lead. Pearl V Puri's name has also cropped up.

The previous two seasons of Naagin – Naagin 4 starring and Vijayendra Kumeria – Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna, ad – couldn't create the magic of season 3 despite online popularity. Naagin 3 starred Pearl V Puri and in the lead.