Malaika Arora often gets trolled on social media, be it for her outfit, her walk or dating a 12-year-old younger . In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, the diva was seen taking on trolls and she was joined by , who also shared her heart-wrenching stories of being at the receiving end of trolls.

During the episode, Bharti recalled how she was brutally trolled by the guests at her own wedding with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She said that she became funnier because she was trolled and faced taunts a lot not just from the outsiders but from her own people in the house.

The comedian often faced comments like 'bas kar yaar ladkiyaan itna nahi khati', 'aage chal ke kya karegi', 'tera vyah nahi hoega' and so on. When Bharti posted her first picture after roka ceremony, people were like, 'Yeh hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka.' Even after her wedding, people sent her wishes like, 'Haarsh sir bahut patle hai' and several women asked her, 'Phategi kya?'

Speaking about being trolled at her wedding, Bharti broke down into tears and said that people used to write, 'Bacche ke saath shaadi karli' and 'maa aur beta'. When she shared her pictures from the pheras, people said that a buffalo and a goat were getting married.

Haarsh was also trolled who they believed that he got married to Bharti because of her popularity and has been earning well. They even asked if Haarsh was blind and even said things like, 'a buffalo has given birth to a child.’

Malaika went on to console a weeping Bharti, hugged her nicely and asked her not to take the trolling to her heart. Bharti then concluded saying. “People who troll you or me, if we go in front of them, they will never be able to say a word. In this country, we say that a girl in a lakshmi. But who are these people who troll? Do they not have mothers or sisters?"

Bharti and Haarsh got married in December 2017 and their baby son Laksh was born on April 3, 2022.