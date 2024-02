Mangal Lakshmi: Deepika Singh, famous for her role as IPS officer Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, has finally made her television comeback after almost five years. Deepika gained immense popularity for her portrayal of Sandhya Rathi, however after the show ended, she only appeared in a finite series like Kavach in 2019. Following that, the actress took a long break and focused on her career as an Odissi dance performer. Finally, after a lengthy hiatus, Deepika is all set to return to the television screen with the new TV show Mangal Lakshmi. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, the actress shared a hilarious anecdote about how she landed the show, which also stars Naman Shaw. Also Read - Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly and more TV bahus who gave tough competition to their mother-in-laws and how!

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Don't miss out on latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Diya Aur Baati Hum: Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid starrer to return with season two?

Deepika Singh shares an interesting anecdote about how she bagged Mangal Lakshmi

On being asked why she chose Mangal Lakshmi as her comeback television show, Deepika Singh said, "I really liked Mangal's character. For the past six months, I was on the lookout for good opportunities in television. Out of all the roles that were offered to me, I really liked Mangal's character. Post playing Sandhya's character, I was always offered rough and tough roles. However, when I came to know that Mangal is a soft, woman-next-door character, I was surprised that the makers were considering me. I kept checking with my manager if the show was really being offered to me. To be honest, this is the first time I thought a role would actually be challenging for me as an actor. I was least expecting to be chosen." Also Read - South Indian actress Mahalakshmi to Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Actresses who got brutally trolled for their choice of husbands

Trending Now

Check out this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan below:

The actress also talked highly about her co-star Naman Shaw. She said, "I had a great time working with Naman. He is a very dedicated actor, and we often spend time conversing on how we can enhance our performance. I have a lot to learn from him. The situation for me and Naman is similar; like me, he is also making a comeback on television after a long time. Naman also once suggested that he would bring his child and I should bring mine, and we would arrange a meeting for the kids. So, maybe one day we will have a kids' party."

Mangal Lakshmi is a story about two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. While Mangal's husband never respects her, she is on a spree to find a partner for her sister who will immensely respect her sister's opinions and thoughts.