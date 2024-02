Mangal Lakshmi, the television show starring Naman Shaw and Deepika Singh, has definitely raised many eyebrows. The fact that both Naman and Deepika are doing a TV show after more than 5 years is intriguing. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Naman Shaw opens up about his professional collaboration with Deepika Singh and why no one could have played Mangal better than her. Also Read - Mangal Lakshmi: Deepika Singh shares an interesting anecdote about how she bagged the Naman Shaw starrer upcoming new TV show [Exclusive]

Mangal Lakshmi: Naman Shaw praises co-star Deepika Singh

When asked about his experience of shooting with co-star Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw said, "I believe one of the main reasons why Deepika and I grabbed this show was because the makers were looking for someone who is experienced enough but has not been too much exposed. Since Deepika and I were not a part of TV shows for quite a few years, we fit the parts perfectly. No one can play Mangal better than Deepika. She is a fabulous actress, a wonderful person, someone who has a very clean heart. Deepika is almost like Mangal. The way Deepika can feel Mangal's pain, it appears that there are a lot of similarities between the character and her. People will certainly fall in love with her character. We are putting a lot of efforts and are constantly working on the feedback by the creative team."

The chemistry between Naman Shaw and Deepika Singh on screen has been palpable, capturing the essence of their characters' dynamic relationship. As the series progresses, viewers have been captivated by the depth and authenticity they bring to their roles, further solidifying their place in the hearts of the audience.

Naman Shaw's praise for Deepika Singh reflects the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among the cast of Mangal Lakshmi. Naman plays the role of Adit Saxena, Mangal's husband. His character has shades of grey. Adit is someone who thinks very highly of himself and never respects his wife or her opinions. The story is primarily about Mangal and her younger sister Lakshmi. While Mangal has accepted her fate and has no complaints about her life regarding her husband's rude behaviour, she is adamant that she will not let her sister marry a guy who won't respect her.