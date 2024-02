Mannara Chopra has had the greatest journey in terms of popularity on Bigg Boss 17. The show has done wonders for her career, and she came out with a good image. On the show, her friendships added to the drama. Whether it was the love-hate equation with KhanZaadi, the close bond with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar or the dirty fights with Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra made news. When the show was on air, Vicky Jain got trolled a lot for being an egoistic, toxic and dominating husband. They also said that he was gaslighting Ankita Lokhande. After some weeks, the consensus was that she is the controlling one in their equation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship suffers another blow as he does not make her feel 'hot' enough

Mannara Chopra opens up the issues with Ankita Lokhande

Mannara Chopra in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. The actress spoke at length on why she did not contact Vicky Jain after the show. She said that she had a very normal friendship with Vicky Jain but Ankita Lokhande had issues with it. On the show, Vicky got scolded for sitting with Mannara Chopra. Mannara said that she did not realise that the Pavitra Rishta actress has an issue. She said she was confused. She told Siddharth Kannan, "If two talkative people interact, they will keep talking. So I don’t know what happened." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande talks about her ugly break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput; asked her mother to tear his pictures

She said she will wait for the couple to call her first rather than texting Vicky Jain herself. After his exit, Vicky partied with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Purva Rana. She said he knows why she will not message him. Mannara Chopra said she felt ashamed when Ankita said that she has created issues between Vicky Jain and her. She was quoted as saying, "After this, Vicky was trying to cheer me up, but I refused to talk to him because I felt ashamed. He knows that in real life things would be like that, so me contacting him might not look nice. If they want to keep in touch, I will be happy."

Vicky Jain has now gone to Bilaspur for a few days with his mother Ranjana. They were clicked at the airport. His mother has made quite a sensation on social media. Even her clips from Smart Jodi are going viral now.