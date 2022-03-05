As the days comes to an end, we are here to give a quick recap of all the trending stories from the telly-land. Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have stars like Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupamaa's , and more. Bigg Boss 15 stars Tejasswi and Karan are keeping their fans entertained with their social media romance. Shehnaaz Gill shared a note talking about purifying the mind. Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly opened up on her husband's reaction to her romantic scenes with and more. Read on. Also Read - Naagin 6, Episode 7, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha turns into Shesh Naagin; tries to kills Rishabh's father who is an Asur

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best TV Show below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha, Aamir Khan- Fatima Sana Shaikh and more: FAKE wedding photos of celebs that left everyone shocked

Shehnaaz Gill takes 's advice seriously

On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan had adviced Shehnaaz Gill that she should now move on from Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise and lead a normal life. It seems she has taken it seriously. On Instagram, she shared a positive note talking about purifying the mind. It read, "If I must think, and if by thinking I create the world around me, negative or positive, through actions, negative or positive, wouldn't it then make sense for me to think the very highest of thoughts, the purest of thoughts, so that the world I create would be of that corresponding quality—high, noble and pure?" Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill takes Salman Khan's advice to move on from Sidharth Shukla's death seriously; shares a lengthy note on purifying the mind

Karan Kundrra confesses love to Tejasswi Prakash in Punjabi style

Punjabi munda Karan Kundrra leaves no opportunity to express his love to Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent post, he spoke love and wrote, "tu jittey te mein haari jaawan.. ishq de khed de vich mein jind jind waari jaawan @tejasswiprakash."

Sharad Malhotra confirms Vidrohi is going off-air

Within just 5 months of Vidrohi going on-air, the show is going to end. Confirming the show is going off-air, Sharad Malhotra told Etimes, "I received positive feedback from the audience. Now, as far as the ratings are concerned, there is not much an actor can do. However, this show was above and beyond the number game. It is human to feel disappointed when all good things come to an end, but life moves on and so do we."

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals husband's reaction to romantic scenes

Currently, in Anupamaa, we see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's character growning close. They have confessed their love and we seen many romantic moments between the two. In a latest interview with Etimes, the actress revealed how her husband reacts to the scenes. She stated that he is supportive of her and is her biggest critic too.

and head for a holiday

Telvision world's well-known couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya have zoomed off for a holiday. They are chilling in Rajasthan and going by the picture, one can say that they are living a royal life.