We are back! Here is your daily top up of trending TV news. Among the biggest and most shocking updates from Tellyland is that Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have called it quits. The actress penned a note on social media announcing the same. Bigg Boss 15 stars and Umar Riaz set the internet ablaze with their cool dancing video. UmRash fans could not stop praising the two. Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her song Rula Deti Hai with Karan Kundrra and called it 'ironic'. Scroll to get more info. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal announces her breakup with Varun Sood; writes, 'Please respect my decision'

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai break the internet with their dance moves;

Divya Agarwal announces break-up with Varun Sood

After dating each other for years, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have now called it quits. They were considered to be one of the cutest couple of the Television industry and their sudden break-up has come as a shocker to all. In a lengthy note, Divya wrote that she wants her fans to respect her decision. Also Read - Lock Upp Promo: Karan Kundrra gives weekly update to Kangana Ranaut; fans call him 'hottest jailor ever'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai's video goes viral

Bigg Boss 15 stars Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz set the internet on fire with their latest dancing video. UmRash fans could not keep calm and started trending the video on social media. Fans also demanded that they appear in a music video together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashami Desai (@imrashamidesai)

Tejasswi Prakash calls Rula Deti Hai with Karan Kundrra 'ironic'

Bigg Boss 15 lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently appeared in a music video together. The song Rula Deti Hai is about their breakup. Talking to Etimes, the Naagin 6 actress called it ironic. She mentioned that they are so much in love yet they did a breakup song.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about Sidharth Shukla

In a conversation with , Shehnaaz Gill spoke about mental health and stated that late Sidharth Shukla always wanted to see her happy. She was quoted saying, "Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy)" and now fans are waiting to see the full version of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Charu Asopa breaks silence on rumours suggesting rift with husband Rajeev SenIt was recently that rumours about trouble in Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's paradise spread like wild fire. Now, the actress has opened up about the same. The actress refused to comment on the same and said, "I don’t want to talk about this for now."