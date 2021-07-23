Masaba Gupta wants to dress up Shehnaaz Gill; reveals she's a fan of the Bigg Boss 13 diva

Shehnaaz Gill is going places and how. She just created a stir some time back with her cover for Filmfare. The lady wore a sheer bodycon dress with a platinum blonde wig. Now, in a new development Masaba Gupta revealed that she is a fan of the singer-actress and wants to dress her up. In fact, she asked fans if they could lead her to Shehnaaz Gill. Masaba Gupta is now busy shooting for the second season of Masaba Masaba. After hearing this comment, fans of Shehnaaz Gill have gone on an overdrive. People became emotional about her journey so far. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai oozes oomph in a stylish co-ord set with a plunging neckline – view pics

As we know, Shehnaaz Gill is styled on a regular basis by Ken Ferns. She met him during Bigg Boss 13 and they became instant friends. He has been doing great work with her. Fans also got nostalgic remembering how Shehnaaz Gill had to struggle for clothes in Bigg Boss 13. Her brother Shehbaaz Gill would request designers. Later, it was Mahie Gill and Vikas Gupta who helped her with clothes for the show.

The delulu part of my brain activated after this pic & I imagined #ShehnaazGill #masabagupta bonding over champagne ?, Cardi B, IG dance covers, gossip, them collaborating for #honslarakh premier dress(if possible) &making a BTS video of it for YT channel…@MasabaG want this? pic.twitter.com/qGhIFgsT9e — ✨shini✨ (@main_wazir_hu) July 23, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill is looking forward to the release of her movie, Honsla Rakh in October. She is working with Diljit Dosanjh for the first time. Fans are just waiting for the movie now. Plus, news suggest that she wants to enter into Bollywood. The lady has made it clear that movies are her priority right now.