It looks like no reality show is free from allegations of biasedness. The latest one is MasterChef India 2023. Judges Garima Jain, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna are being called out by some netizens for their bias towards Aruna Vijay. It seems there was a particular dish that was to be made with fish. Since the lady is a vegetarian, the judges gave her the option to make it with paneer. This was not impressed people. They feel people who do not wish to cook non-veg should not be called on the show. The show is a version of the Australian show. As we know, the standards of the international show are too high.

It seems Kamaldeep Kaur has won the immunity pin. It is a hilarious to see some people comparing MasterChef India to Bigg Boss 16. Take a look at some of the comments on social media....

I also had narrowed my thoughts that if you are being part of master chef you need to cook veg/non veg both! But I'm glad that #MasterChefIndia gave option to use paneer instead of fish to Aruna bc she's doesn't cook non veg.

You can still stick to ur roots & grow! Felt good tbh. — ??? ? (@iam_ailurophile) February 17, 2023

Not getting the point of this year's MasterChef. In the first fight for immunity pin, they placed a Chef against Priyanka. Today's final competition for Immunity pin was like any other daily challenge. And finally, how paneer could be a replacement for fish? #masterchefIndia — DISHA DAS (@ItsDD29) February 17, 2023

Ice cream mein bhi chilli hota hai even Kolkata me bhi famous rasogolla mein chilli punch karke new flavour diya hai.

U v no idea I guess sirf roti daal chawal k bare me hi pata hai just like Aruna ?#MasterChefIndia — Mehak❤️ (@KDAD_love) February 17, 2023

Never knew the day wld come where i come into acceptance that master chef ab pehle jaisa nahi raha isme bhi ab politics n biasedness aagayi h? #masterchefindia — pri ♚ (@taeesmr) February 17, 2023

Height of favouritism by @SonyTV

Aruna allowed to chose protein of her one choice jus cuz she is a vegetarian. Never such partiality has happened in other versions of Masterchef

If she can’t cook non-veg food or out of her comfort zone she shd leave the show #MasterchefIndia — Nupur ?? ? (@DrNupurrk) February 17, 2023

Is mai bhi PR , favourism hota hai kya hume bs Bigg Boss ka pata tha. kya yarr abhi abhi dikhana start Kia tha usme bhi ye sab ?#MasterChefIndia — SHiRi❤️ShivThaKare (@svj52000) February 17, 2023

Aruna ki dish me tha kya...master chef ki favourite he aruna...pani bhi boil karke degi to acha he lagega...stop supporting aruna so much #MasterChefIndia — hetal b (@hetalbharkhada) February 17, 2023

Well, this is kind of unexpected. No one thought that a show like MasterChef India would trend for reasons like favouritism. Many feel that this panel of judges is the best amongst all reality shows. It looks like they have some queries to put to rest!