MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's alleged spat is the talk of town. It seems it all started after the rapper did not help him in promoting his song. Abdu Rozik has said that MC Stan cut down his call without even saying a proper Hi or Hello. Well, this is quite shocking. Abdu Rozik has been saying that Mandali Is Khatam and saying that his brotherhood with MC Stan has gone kaput. Fans are quite shocked. Shiv Thakare said that small fights in a family but it is evident that the rift is quite deep. Now, upset fans of MC Stan are trending against Abdu Rozik on Twitter...

@Abdurozikartist Dont be jealous of #MCStan , he saidthat you are like his angel in his recentinterview. he congratulated you for your

burger restaurent, then also you are doing this with mc stan to be in highlight ...you

dont deserve us UNFAITHFUL ABDU ROZIK — ?????? (@RealDevesh7) March 22, 2023

This is what #babdubozik deserve man Simon go back ? india don't need snakes like you bro

UNFAITHFUL ABDU ROZIK pic.twitter.com/QeHE2Qsuv8 — ptown baby (@MahajanRachal) March 22, 2023

#MCStan never spoke anything wrong about #AbduRozik! I don't know why this guys is defaming #MCStan?

Once MC Stan Said : "Bharosa kispe nai sab idhar SNAKE"

"Inku bhi malum abhi kardale ghaan, fan the ek time pe meko bolneke sheth" UNFAITHFUL ABDU ROZIK — Sudip Chahande (@ChahandeSudip) March 22, 2023

It is evident that fans of MC Stan are upset. The rapper has been silent on the whole thing. Firstly, he has been busy with his all-India tour, which is doing very well. More importantly, MC Stan is not someone who believes in social media. Sources tell us that he wants to sort this out in peace. The rapper's latest concert in Indore was disrupted by the Karni Sena. Even Mandali members have said that MC Stan is not as social as them but that does not make him a bad friend.