Bigg Boss 16 stars have become fans' favourite. So naturally, when there is a rift between two top contestants, it makes headlines. Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were a part of mandali that demonstrated commendable friendship when inside the house. However, it seems that their friendship has hit rock bottom. Abdu Rozik has clearly stated that mandali is khatam. In a statement, his team revealed what went wrong between the two friends. Abdu Rozik accused rapper MC Stan of ignoring him. He even made allegations that his car was broken by MC Stan's management team when he appeared to watch his concert in Bangalore. Now, MC Stan's team has responded.

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan's team calls 's allegations baseless?

As reported by Etimes, a member of MC Stan's team has rubbished all the allegations made by Abdu Rozik. A source from Stan's team reportedly said that the rapper got busy with his tour post the show and was not looking forward to any collaboration as he is a solo artiste. Abdu's team in the statement said that Music labels wanted to get MC Stan and him together for a collaboration. Further, the source from Stan's team also claimed that the allegations made by Abdu about his car panels being broken and being disrespected are also false. The portal quoted the source saying, "Abdu's claims about him being disrespected at the Bengaluru concert or his car panels being damaged by Stan's team are rubbish. Why would anyone do that? All these allegations are baseless."

In a long statement by Abdu Rozik's management team, it was written that MC supposedly informed a few mandali members that he was upset with Abdu as the Tajikistani singer did not click pictures with his mother. Abdu's team expressed disappointment that the singer was being subjected to racist remarks and incassant trolling on social media by MC Stan's fandom. Will this fight ever get resolved? We'll have to wait and watch.