Meet Vinayak Veer, talented director behind shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India

Vinayak Veer was brought into the world to a regarded IAS official, in Prayagraj UP. Rather than compressing him into his field, his dad assumed a part of a companion and upheld his fantasies, whom he calls his biggest support. With his Integrate devotion, Commitment, and resolve, he was chosen as the Captain of the Under 14 and 17 State Cricket Team. At present living in the city of dreams, Mumbai. He graduated with Bachelors of Mass Media work in Advertising from Wilson College, Mumbai.

Vinayak is an actor by passion and profession. He has worked in famous shows like savdhaan India and Crime Patrol as assistant director. Because of extraordinary acting skills and dedication, Vinayak has got opportunities to work in famous tv shows and is chosen by big personalities to work with them. Vinayak says "I started my career under the able guidance of Mr Ajay Veermal, who is the director of shows like and Crime patrol. He happened to be my first boss and became my pillar of strength. He entrusted me with work opportunities and I got a chance to be a part of many prestigious projects because of him. Thereafter, I was introduced in the Television Industry by Mr Saurabh Kaushik, who Is a renowned production designer."

Even after being successful doesn't forget to give due credit to the people who has played major roles in his career. This quality makes him very different and rare.

Vinayak Veer considers himself really blessed to have been guided by two such amazing and brilliant people and who have helped him to build a career that he has always dreamt off. He says

“It is not easy to make a career in this field, considering I don't have such a background but I consider myself lucky and blessed to have been guided by them so that I could get some recognition in this field. They helped and guided me to make me realize my own potential and also bestowed on me the opportunity to work under them as an Assistant Director. Whatever I am today, I owe it to them. They indeed are my God father and I hope I keep living up to their expectations.”

Vinayak is already doing wonders on television and has a long way to go. He is currently working on some big projects which will get revealed soon. We wish him all the very best for future endeavours.