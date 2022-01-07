Fans of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali got a special surprise this New Year. The beloved jodi of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar is coming with a music video, Mashhoor Banegi. This is their first project after the show wrapped up a month back. The poster was unveiled yesterday. Sai Ketan Rao told BollywoodLife, "This is all because of the love of fans. This is a small gift for the New Year's. The past one year has been great. In fact, I began shooting for Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali on January 7, 2020. A year later, I am doing this music video with Shivangi. It feels surreal." Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fans thrilled as Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar reunite for music video – read tweets

Though the show has wrapped up, people want to see more of the two. He says, "Shivangi (Khedkar) is a good actress. Also, we have a good chemistry. We know one another for a year. The rapport translates on screen. It is always fun working with her." On the show, he played the role of Raghav Rao, a hot-headed volatile entrepreneur from Hyderabad. The actor reveals that he has got offers for a few TV shows after Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. But he has not finalised anything so far.

He tells us, "I am very scared. I do not want to disappoint my fans by choosing a substandard project. The character of Raghav Rao is fresh in the minds of everyone. He had a very strong personality and playing him was fun. I am very scared and want my next project to be as good as this one. I am also open to the web space. In fact, I am looking at OTT too. I am very thankful to fans who have showered so much love on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and us."