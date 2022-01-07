Mehndi Hai Rache Waali actor Sai Ketan Rao reveals a special connection between Mashhoor Banegi and his show; lavishes praise on Shivangi Khedkar [Exclusive]

Mehndi Hai Rache Waali actor Sai Ketan Rao reveals what connects Mashhoor Banegi and his debut Hindi show; gushes about Shivangi Khedkar - EXCLUSIVE