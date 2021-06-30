Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Do you feel that Pallavi will leave Raghav after knowing the DARK truth? Vote Now

Fans of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali are finally getting some moments of happiness. Raghav Rao (Sai Ketan Rao) and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar) are slowly falling in love. This has come as a delight for fans as we have seen that the heroine has misunderstood the hero way too often on the romantic drama. Now, we are seeing that the two have begun understanding one another. Pallavi tells Raghav that he can share anything and everything with her, and she will listen. She has softened after knowing how he had a tough childhood. The arrogant Raghav Rao is becoming a softer person. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kumkum Bhagya - take a look at the major twists in Top TV shows today

But now the past is coming back to haunt Raghav and Pallavi. It is being shown that Raghav has a past connection with her dead husband, Mandar. Raghav does not want that Pallavi comes to know the real truth behind what happened. He is too madly in love with her to lose her now. Ved has told Raghav that he will reveal Mandar's truth to her. This has left him in immense pain. Do you feel that Pallavi will leave Raghav once she finds out the truth? What should she do in this situation?

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is produced by Sandip Sikcand, and it is the remake of a Telugu show. It stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead.