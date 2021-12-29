There is good news for all fans of Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. The dynamic duo of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar is coming together for a music video. The pandemic has given rise to the music video culture like anything. And producers have understood the benefits of casting hit TV jodis for the same. The pair of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar brought a lot of chemistry and passion on screen. In fact, there is an immense demand for the second season of Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Fans are thrilled to know that they have come together for a new project. And it has happened really soon. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Balika Vadhu 2 to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, sequels to hit TV shows that returned this year

Sai Ketan Rao told us that the show has changed his life. He has worked a lot in the Telugu industry but this is the show that has catapulted him to global stardom. Take a look at the happy tweets shared by them...

#MehndiHaiRachneWaali big responsibility h k ..hume mv ko hit krna h krwana h ... — Shambhavi (@Shambha49351499) December 29, 2021

Looking so cute whenever they make funny faces love you both of you raghavi saishi and all the best for future ❤❤❤??????????????#saishi #MehndiHaiRachneWaali #saiketanrao and #khedkarshivangi pic.twitter.com/xsmwZlCwRk — Karishma Karnwal (@Karnwa2Karnwal) December 29, 2021

Still trending #MehndiHaiRachneWaali with #SaiShi just amazing

This craze ,This craze is really crazy ,now what can I tell you

It's just amazing ?? pic.twitter.com/IIF4kOEECG — Rinky (@Rinky901215592) December 29, 2021

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali ran for less than a year on Star Plus. It was a story on how an arrogant Raghav Rao (Sai Ketan Rao) falls for the righteous Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar).