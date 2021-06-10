Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Fans trend MHRW HITS CENTURY on Twitter cherishing best moments of RagHavi - view tweets

While Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali does not have huge TRPs, the show has a loyal fan base that dotes on the lead pair of Raghav Rao (Sai Ketan Rao) and Pallavi (Shivangi Khedkar). There is no doubt that Sai Ketan Rao has infused life to the role of the arrogant businessman from Hyderabad. The show is being shot in the City Of Nizams as of now. Shivangi Khedkar, a model-actress made her debut in ITV with the show. Fans adore the chemistry of the two. The show has completed 100 episodes and this is how fans are celebrating on social media. Check out the tweets... Also Read - Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Producer Sandip Sikcand heaps praise on Sai Ketan Rao; says, 'My risk did pay off' [Exclusive]

In an earlier interview, producer Sandip Sikcand lavished praise on his actors. Talking about Sai Ketan, he said, "Sai Ketan is a dedicated actor and had just started out. When I saw his first audition I just knew, he was fit to play Raghav. I am sure he must be really happy with his social media presence now that people from other parts of India and abroad recognise his work. The show went on air in February and three months into it, he has number of fan clubs dedicated to him."