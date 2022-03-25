Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali star Sai Ketan Rao opens up about doing BOLD scenes on OTT [Exclusive]

Talk of young actors who made a splash with debut shows in 2021, Sai Ketan Rao's name tops the list. He lived the role of the arrogant, flamboyant and desirable Raghav Rao to the hilt. The Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali star has done web shows in Telugu and regional TV shows before he came on board for the romantic drama. He is also one of the TV stars with a loyal fan following on social media. In the past, he has done web shows like Three Half Bottles and Aham Bramhasmi. He was also a part of the hit TV show, Agni Sakshi. As of now, he is exploring options on OTT and TV. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin or Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali's Shivangi Khedkar - whose styling did you like the best? Vote Now

When people talk about OTT, there is talk about the bold scenes. The Indian OTT space is not shying away from bold scenes or intimacy. Sai Ketan Rao told BollywoodLife in a statement, "As an actor, I am open to doing bold characters and scenes depending on the story. The story shouldn't be made just for bold content the story should go in a flow which needs to have intimate scenes because at the end it's the story and the portrayal of the story that matters."

The actor also told us that he is taking cautious steps when it comes to picking up his next project. Sai Ketan Rao said that he does not want to disappoint his fans who have showered so much love on Raghav Rao.