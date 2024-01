Shagun Pandey has been one of the most loved stars of the television industry. He has impressed us with his performances as Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta, Uday Sahni in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Meet Ahlawat and Manmeet Sangwan in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and much more. He is now seen as Veer Pratap Singh in the TV show, Mera Balam Thanedaar. He is seen opposite Shruti Choudhary in the show. Mera Balam Thanedaar is an official remake of Marathi TV series Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi. The story is about an IPS officer who stands against minor girls getting married to aged men but he unknowingly marries a minor girl. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa and more - 5 TV shows that are not on TRP Top 10 but deserve attention from fans

Is Mera Balam Thanedaar similar to Balika Vadhu?

Shagun Pandey now spoke to BollywoodLife and spoke about his new show. He was asked if the show has similarities with Balika Vadhu which was also about underage marriages. He said, "Yes, the story will connect with the audience because the problems are problems and they still exists. This show has nothing to do with Balika Vadhu. I was not a part of Balika Vadhu and this show is a different show and we are trying to attempt it in a completely different way. This has no relevance to anything that has been made before."

He further spoke about his role as Veer. He shared, "I am playing the role of a righteous man who takes a stand for anybody who needs help and this is what makes me able to relate to the character. I can relate to him because he takes a stand for people, he cares for people and this is the emotion what I have in real too."

Shagun Pandey on chemistry with Shruti Choudhary

Shagun went on to speak about his on-screen chemistry with Shruti Choudhary. He said, "My chemistry with Shruti has been brilliant. One of the most purest chemistry I have experienced and touchwood we will last together on this show and do well and make this show memorable."