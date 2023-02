Bigg Boss 16 has proved beneficial for many contestants. Almost all the contestants have managed to generate a great fan following for themselves. Though only MC Stan might have won the trophy, many contestants benefitted professionally from the show. One of them is Tina Datta. Her career has reportedly gone into a fourth gear with the diva reportedly being considered for many projects. One of the show that she is allegedly going to be a part of is Mere Apne. Reportedly she is making a comeback to TV with this show and now male lead has been finalised too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta express disappointment over MC Stan’s win; says he was sleeping two and half months in the show [Watch video]

Entertainment News: Tina Datta to share screen space with THIS star?

As reported by TellyChakkar, has been roped in to be the male lead oppsite Tina Datta. The show is said to be the Indian adaptation of a Turkish show. It is going to be produced by Swastik Productions Pvt. Ltd. There is no official confirmation on the reports as yet. Jay Bhanushali is a well-known face of the TV industry. He is not only known for his acting chops, he is even famous for hosting. He was a part of Bigg Boss too.

Tina Datta was among the strongest contestants of 's show and she remained to be in the house for several weeks. Sadly, she could not make it to top 5. Her connection with Shalin Bhanot remained to be the highlight of her Bigg Boss 16 journey.

Apart from Tina Datta, stars like Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others have benefitted from Bigg Boss 16. Nimrit bagged a role in Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Shalin Bhanot got a role in 's upcoming show. It is being rumoured that Shiv Thakare will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's names are being associated with Naagin 7. Sumbul will even be doing a cameo in Dear Ishq.