Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri wins Mika Singh's heart and the show? Actress reacts [Exclusive]

Mika Singh is looking for a bride on Mika Di Vohti. The show is being discussed quite a bit, and videos are viral on social media especially Instagram. As per PTC News, his long-time bestie Akanksha Puri has won Mika Di Vohti. She joined the show some weeks back as a wild card. While joining the show, Akanksha Puri said that when she saw other women trying to win over her bestie Mika Singh she felt bad. Akanksha Puri said that he was her good friend, and he has all the qualities she looks forward to in a man. We got in touch with Akanksha Puri to know if it is true.

Akanksha Puri told us, "I cannot speak on this until the telecast. I am under contract. Please watch to find out if I am Mika's chosen one." Well, we do not know how the others would feel given that he knows Akanksha Puri for a long time. In fact, he visited her family home in Indore as part of the show. There, he met her brother and sister-in-law. It seems her parents want to meet Mika soon to fix up the wedding. Mika Di Vohti is on the lines of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that had Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

Akanksha Puri has said that Mika Singh has been with her through ups and downs. She said that he knows about her past including the relationship with Paras Chhabra. The actress said that common friends advised them to tie the knot including Vindu Dara Singh. Mika Di Vohti has been promoted by his brother and star comedian Kapil Sharma. Actresses like Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi also came on the show.