We have all known Rakhi Sawant as the controversy queen. In 2006, Rakhi made headlines when kissed her without her consent at her birthday party. This infamous kissing episode had remained one of the most talked about controversies in Rakhi's career. And while speaking about it, Rakhi recently revealed that her mother had wished she died upon her birth after her family members turned on her after the incident. Post that incident, she and Mika Singh were not on talking terms. However, recently post Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh met and looked like they have become friends again. Rakhi even said that Mika and she are friends now.

Also, recently during an episode of Zee Comedy Factory, Mika Singh spoke about Rakhi Sawant. While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of Mika Singh surely left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Chitrashi Rawat, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Sidharth Sagar's gossip act that made everyone laugh out loud. In fact, during the act, Sidharth essayed the role of Rakhi Sawant and left everyone surprised with his marvellous performance. Evidently, Mika was quite amused by the performance and happened to reveal an interesting thing about his bond with her. Leaving everyone stunned, the singer called Rakhi his best friend and also mentioned how he knows her better than anyone else.

As Mika Singh opened up, "I am a huge fan of Sidharth Sagar and his acts, however today, he was in another zone altogether, he put up a truly phenomenal act. He was playing my best friend, Rakhi Sawant, and he truly aced it. The energy he showed and the nuances he picked up; they were bang on! I must add the accent you held onto throughout the act; it was perfect. No one knows Rakhi Sawant better than me, so I can tell you, you did her mimicry very well."