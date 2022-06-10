Mika Singh opens up on Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti; says, 'Don't mind a girl who'll marry me for fame'

Mika Singh is all set to walk down the aisle as he participates in a new version of Swayamvar on television. Titled Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, the new TV reality show is centred on Mika Singh finding himself a new bride. What's more, the famous singer acknowledges that the girls contesting for his hand in marriage on the TV show will be doing so most probably for the name and fame he brings to the table, and he seems to be absolutely at peace with it. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill responds to fans terribly missing her; treats them with her stunning new pics

Mika Singh is fine if a girl marries him for his name and fame

Mika Singh is fine if a girl marries him for his name and fame

In a conversation with ETimes prior to the launch of his reality TV show, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, said that all the girls coming on the show know that they are coming to be his life partner, who he is and how much of an established name he is, so, it's understandable if they enter the show to be associated with his name ad fame as he sees nothing wrong with that thought. Elaborating further, he added that everyone wants to marry someone who is well to do and settled and even parents look for a bride or groom who is well settled in life as nobody wants their kids to marry a struggler.

Mika Singh has no issues with caring for the girl and her family

Mika Singh has no issues with caring for the girl and her family

Explaining his stance, Mika continued that girls usually wish to marry a person who's self-made and can take care of her and her family. So, if a girl whom he likes on the show thinks along these lines, the singer claims to not have a problem at all as it all depends on him and how he wishes to be with the girl. He also stressed that everything on the show will be real and organic.