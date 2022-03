Mika Singh says 'I Hate You' to Kapil Sharma on Twitter; here's how the comedian reacted

often lands himself in controversies. However this time there is a complaint by Bollywood's superstar singer that he often ignores him. Recently Kapil replied to a user who asked him about the allegation on him for not inviting The Kashmir Files team on his show to promote their film as there was a big commercial star. Mika in his complaint said that he replies to aire gaire and not him. Replying to Kapil's clarification tweet, Mika wrote, " Bhaaji I hate you aap har kisi aire gaire ke tweet ka reply karte ho.. mai apka bhai apka neighbour aur mujhe no reply". while the comedian showcased his talent by doing bang on a clap box and shared a video of him in his response to Mika's tweet and wrote, " Aah chakko fer gift for you paji love you". Indeed this banter is just cute and it talks about the bond these two stars share. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Do you want Navjot Singh Sidhu to return and replace Archana Puran Singh in the comedy show? Vote Now

Aah chakko fer gift for you paji ? love you ? ? https://t.co/KqTeIbP72O pic.twitter.com/SypwKZPvKA — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 13, 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show was recently on the radar of social media trolls after the news came out that the comedian refused to have The Kashmir Files team on his show. Kapil, however, clarified and said that one shouldn't believe in a one-sided story. Right now The Kashmir Files is grabbing a lot of attention and is leaving team dunces impressed. Everyone is raving about the film and the critics too have to parse the film, direction and the entire star cast. While we won't be surprised if Kapil Sharma will be ready to compensate and have The Kashmir Files team celebrate the success of their film. Do you want the team to come on the Kapil Sharma Show and celebrate their success? If yes. don't forget to drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - TOP TV News Today: Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh goes viral for THIS reason, The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh reacts on Sidhu memes and more