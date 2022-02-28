Mika Singh to have a swayamwar on national television; Rakhi Sawant to be one of the contestants?

This piece of news will definitely leave you surprised on a Monday morning. Whispers are being heard that another swayamwar is going to happen on national television. After stars like Rahul Mahajan, , , , Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, singer is set to find a partner for himself through a swayamwar, as reported by Times of India. Reports have it that Mika Singh is pretty interested in finally finding a perfect suitor for himself and what better than swayamwar? But the twist is here! The report says that Rakhi Sawant may be one of the contestants on the show. Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Disco King’s final journey included his trademark possession – deets inside

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant go a long way. We all know about their infamous kiss at singer's birthday bash. We also remember the song, 'Bhai tune pappi kyun li' following the incident. So it would be pretty interesting to see Rakhi being one of the contestants to become Mika Singh's life partner. However, there is no confirmation on this yet. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Mika Singh confesses he visited Sunny Leone at her LA home at 4 am; says, 'Galat mat sochna' – here's the real reason

Talking about the show, Mika Singh is supposedly excited for it. Source revealed that Mika won't get married but engaged on the show. A source was quoted saying, "The reality show will be similar to swayamwars from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that. Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants participating in the show will be from across the country." We await official confirmation from the same.