Mishkat Verma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan starrer Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is getting all the attention. The show's interesting storyline has grabbed all the attention. Kavya and Adhiraj have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. People have loved this jodi and their sizzling chemistry together. In a very short span, the show has become the favourite of many. Mishkat and Sumbul have also been praised for their performance in the show.

Mishkat Verma talks about his role in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Now, Mishkat has opened up about his role in the show. Speaking to Telly Express, Mishkat said that we will not be able to find woke guys like Adhiraj. Adhiraj gave up his IAS dream for his wife, Kavya so that she can start her Indian Civil Service journey. Also Read - Vipul Roy, Neha Bagga and Shahbaz Khan to star in AndTV’s Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape

Adhiraj stands behind his woman and fights against his family for her and is proud of the achievements of his lady love. He also called this show his best till date because he has got the maximum love for this character. He said that anyone could have played the role of Adhiraj but the fact is that he is playing it.

Mishkat Verma praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Mishkat praised the makers of the show for making a character like Adhiraj. He further went on to praise his costar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He called her very caring and respectful. Mishkat said it is fun to be around her and he enjoys every moment shooting with her.

Mishkat has been a part of TV shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Divya Drishti, Anandibaa Aur Emily and others. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was seen in Imlie and her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan has been the talk of the town. Many thought they are dating in real life but now their friendship has broken.

Both of them do not talk to each other and have been separated. Sumbul was also seen in the movie Article 15 and she also did the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16.