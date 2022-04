Mohena Kumari, who rose to popularity with the superhit TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and later quit acting altogether after marriage, has now become a proud parent along with husband Suyesh Rawat to a baby. There's been no official confirmation yet from the couple, any of their family members or friends, or even a spokesperson, but reports have spread far and wide that Mohena Kumari, who was heavily pregnant until recently, and Suyesh Rawat, have indeed welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor reveals who'll rule the house post marriage; the saas or bahu – watch video