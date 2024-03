Mohit Malik and Addite Malik's love story is no less than a modern fairy tale. The couple dated each other for quite a few years before saying the forever 'I do' to each other. They got married in the year 2010 after dating for more than five years. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, son Ekbir, into the world. Mohit and Aditi, in an exclusive conversation, mentioned that a relationship requires time, effort, patience, and most importantly, love. They also revealed interesting anecdotes about each other in a fun rapid-fire round. Check out the video above. Also Read - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe get emotional as they shoot for the last day of the show

Mohit Malik, Addite Malik reveal intriguing secrets about each other

While playing the rapid-fire round, Mohit Malik revealed that Aditi Malik is the one who is more possessive about him and always warns him if she doesn't get a good vibe from any of his female colleagues or acquaintances. When asked who is calmer, Aditi states that nowadays she has become very impatient. Mohit stated that due to his meditation, he has now become more calm, but he states that since Aditi is handling multiple things like the house, baby, and restaurants, she is bound to get impatient.

Revealing each other's most irritating thing, Aditi says that Mohit never keeps track of his finances, and it's she who handles everything related to money. However, what irritates her the most is that Mohit will randomly ask her one day about finances from three or four months back and expect her to answer immediately. From endearing quirks to surprising revelations, Mohit revealed that Aditi has a bad habit of popping medicines even for a slight headache, and he really gets irritated with her for this act.

The above video perfectly captures the candid exchange and offers a glimpse into Aditi and Mohit's unique bond and playful dynamic, leaving viewers entertained and eager for more