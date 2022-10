Telly pair Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar Malik are one of the most adorable pairs in the telly industry. The duo got married in 2010 and were blessed with their first baby on April 29, 2021. They named their child Ekbir and since he was born the parents have been sharing cute photos with the baby. The little one is winning hearts on social media because of his cute antics. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale written update: Tushar Kalia BEATS Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik to be the ultimate winner

Well, now we have another big update related to the Malik family. As per a report in ETimes Addite and Mohit will soon welcome another bundle of joy in their family. Yes! You read it right, the couple is expecting their second baby together. Reports further state that Addite is in her first trimester and the pair has been on cloud nine ever since they learnt about the news. Mohit also removed time from his busy life and was seen heading for a quick family vacation.

Check out this cute video of Mohit Malik-Addite Shirwaikar Malik and Ekbir.

Lately, the actor has been busy with his web series but he makes sure that he removes time for his family. When Mohit came from Cape Town post shooting for

,

he ensured that he removed time for his family who had come to the airport to pick him up. He had even become emotional and had expressed his sadness when he had to be away for his son for a long time, as he was shooting at Cape Town.

On the professional front, Addite has been away from the TV industry for a long time and is a successful businesswoman. She is the owner of many hotels in Mumbai and Bengaluru. To talk about Mohit, on the other hand, was the finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which was hosted by . The actor bagged the third position in the stunt-based reality show. He was also seen in the finale episode opposite Faisal Shaikh and Tushar Kalia.