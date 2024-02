Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the love story of two very different individuals who finally come together and become inseparable. Kunal and Vandana have touched the hearts of the audience. The show began in 2023 and got good TRPs in the start. However, as the story progressed the TRPs fell a bit. The TRPs did not improve even now but the show is quite popular on social media. However, that does not give a show TRPs. Hence, due to these low TRPs the show has landed in trouble now. Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2024 winners: Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Mohit Malik and others win big

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Mohit Malik, Vikas Manaktala and more TV stars whose wives are super successful in their own field

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to go off-air in March?

Yes, there have been reports since a long time about the show going off-air. Now, the news has come that the show is actually going off-air. As per reports in Etimes, the show is ending on March 11. A source from the unit of the show told the portal that they were informed about it yesterday. Also Read - Exclusive: Mohit Malik reacts to Paras Kalnawat, Harshad Chopda's claims about Rajan Shahi’s DKP production being a toxic place to work

Trending Now

The show is going off-air as it could not resonate with the audience. The source added that instead of pulling it down abruptly, the makers decided to give it a proper end. However, there is no confirmation about this from Mohit, Sayali and Rajan Shahi.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si also stars Sheeba Akashdeep, Yatin Karyekar, Karanveer Mehra, Leena Jumani, Kshitee Jog, Vishal Nayak, Amit Behl, Aishwarya Narkar and Ankita Sharma.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Mohit on working with Rajan Shahi

Earlier, when the show began, Mohit Malik spoke to BollywoodLife about working with Rajan Shahi. He said, "I've always wanted to work with Rajan ji. He is a workaholic, he's a great guy, and he's somebody who inspires me. And always wanted to work with him. I have been in touch for a very long time; we have been praising each other's work, and this is the time we're coming together. Finally, it's happening."