Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi came up with another unique show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si last year. The show began in August 2023 and won hearts for its simple storyline. The story of Kunal and Vandana was beautiful. Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe's crackling chemistry worked well. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si revolves around the intertwined journey of two individuals in their late 30s as they chase their dreams and explore the possibility of love beyond a certain age. The show got good TRPs in the beginning but now, the ratings have been down since a month. Also Read - Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is going off-air due to low TRPs? Here's what we know

Hence, it was being reported that the channel has decided to take the show down. And, a few days back, a report in Etimes suggested that the makers have decided to give it a proper end instead of pulling it off abruptly. It was reported that the audience could not connect with the show and hence the show is ending on March 11. Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Mohit Malik, Vikas Manaktala and more TV stars whose wives are super successful in their own field

Mohit Malik pens down an emotional note

Now, Mohit Malik has confirmed the news and he is quite upset about it. He penned down a long and emotional note on Instagram where he expressed his thoughts on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si going off-air so soon.

He wrote, "To My Viewers, I know all of you are disappointed and I apologize it's not my fault but still I do. It's not my choice nor my decision, but if a good show is taken off - air which was doing so well, I know it hurts the audience. I have messaged around the world Pakistan, Sri - lanka and the USA and of course our own country India. All of our viewers talking about how unfair this decision is for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si to go off - air."

"I know we have been slot leaders, we have been in the top seven shows on Indian Television, but remember I am an actor and doing my job, it's never in the actors' hands, we go on to the set and give our hundred percent. You watch us and shower us with love, but the show's fate of being on air - off air is a decision beyond us. I am entertained to you all and I promise our journey shall continue. Remember, every end shall bring a new beginning. Love, Mohit Malik, "he concluded.

Well, this truly is quite disappointing and we hope the actor is back on-screens soon with another project.