Mohit Malik reveals heart-wrenching details of son Ekbir testing COVID positive; shares health update

Aditi Shirwaikar and 's son, Ekbir Malik, tested COVID positive a couple of days ago. These days little ones are testing positive. About 15to 20 days ago, 2 actor and Jankee Parekh's son, Sufi Mehta had tested COVID positive. Just the other day, Kishwer Merchant and 's son Nirvair Rai had also tested COVID positive. It's been harrowing times. And now, Mohit Malik has revealed the deets about Ekbir contracting the virus. The doting father's plight will tug at your heartstrings. Mohit revealed that EKbir has the habit of playing when he wakes up. But this time, he didn't.

That's when Mohit and Aditi checked him and felt that he had a temperature. They had him checked and tested and their worst fears came true. Ekbir was found COVID positive. It was a panicky situation thereafter, revealed Mohit to ETimes. Mohit was worried since Ekbir is not even a year old and he had contracted the virus. Mohit revealed that he had immediately isolated himself in another room. The Kulfi Kumaar Baajewala actor revealed that Aditi had been looking after Ekbir while wearing a mask all the time.

The Lockdown Ki Love Story actor added that it was very tough for him since he used to play with Ekbir all day long when not working. However, given the fact that he would step out for meetings and work, Mohit had to keep himself isolated. The actor revealed that the first four days were difficult since Ekbir's temperature kept fluctuating. However, after five days, he was back to normal. That's when Mohit and Aditi heaved a sigh of relief.

Mohit added, "When we first realised that Ekbir had the virus, we did not know what to do. But, I realise that one needs to be positive and hope for better things to come." Ekbir, you are so strong!