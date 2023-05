Rajan Shahi has been working on bringing a new show for Star Plus since a few months now. The producer already has and Anupamaa on the channel. Plus, he has Woh Toh Hai Albela on Star Bharat. Star Plus is coming out with many new shows in the coming days. Chashni will be replaced by Titlee that has Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra. There is buzz that either Faltu or Teri Meri Dooriyaan might shut down soon. Not much is known about this show but we guess it will be a family drama. Now, reports have come that has been finalized for the show. He is one of the most reliable actors of Indian TV. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Shiv Thakare opens up his own restaurant 'Thakare's Chai and Snacks'; joins THESE TV stars who are successful entrepreneurs

As per the handle Gossips TV, the promo of the show should be out soon. He has shot for the same. Fans are happy to see Mohit Malik back on TV. The hunk was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He made it to the top three. Also Read - Year ender 2022: Ziana Sen, Sufi Mehta, Gola Limbachiyaa and other star babies of the TV industry [View Pics]

..❤️

Mohit malik yeh dono to gye Aab BS Gaurav Chopra bacha h usko to naam bhi mt lena DKP ??… — Pagal Shayar ?❤️ (@yuvrajkhanna161) May 17, 2023

Yes !! He is back ? Vaise mere favourites ko Rajan Shahi hi ku pasand h ??#MohitMalik https://t.co/L4oLfd4NNH — Pagal Shayar ?❤️ (@yuvrajkhanna161) May 17, 2023

Lol rajan shahi is introducing new show with mohit malik?? Lmao yr pehle jo do shows chl rhe h usse to smbhal lo?? — YRKKHXSTAN (Harshad turning 40♥️) (@yrkkhxstan) May 17, 2023

Mera toh hogaya sabka satyanash Mohsin, Shivangi, Gaurav, Rupali, Harshad, Pranali..... And ek mera 10 saal ka crush Shaheer ( yeh ek hi show h jo mai dekhi nhi but band baji hogi iski bhi??) Aur himmat nhi h ab — Goofball's Day?? (@maanxblessings) May 17, 2023

Nahi bhai maff karo ?… teen teen ka love interest hoga ???… Yha to ek wala nahi sambhal raha ?? — Pagal Shayar ?❤️ (@yuvrajkhanna161) May 17, 2023

It seems the new show will be about three sisters and their lives. Mohit Malik might play the love interest of more than one woman. It will have the angle of Gujarati and Marathi movie industries. The show might be made under the banner of Shahi Productions. Mohit Malik's last show Lockdown Ki Love Story flopped on Star Plus. Also Read - TOP Trending TV News: Debina Bonnerjee on breastfeeding her kids, Sumbul Touqeer to be out of Bigg Boss 16 and more