Mohit Raina's wife Aditi hides her face in Valentine's Day post; fans say, 'Mahadev, Parvati ji ko clearly dikhaiye'

Mohit Raina who is celebrating his first Valentine with wife Aditi posted some adorable pictures of them together while his wife Aditi's pictures weren't clearly seen, fans cannot help but request the Mahadev fame to show his wifey's clear pictures.