Music videos have become a trend now especially with television stars. We have seen so many TV stars collaborating for music videos. A lot of music videos have released and fans are loving it. Now, we will soon see television's most loved actor Mohsin Khan and telly land's diva, Jasmin Bhasin collaborating for a music video. Yes, you heard that right, Mohsin Khan and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen together in a romantic music video. Mohsin Khan also shared a glimpse of him and Jasmin in his Instagram stories leaving us all excited for this new jodi. It would be a treat to watch Mohsin and Jasmin together.

Mohsin Khan recently left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was loved for his performance as Kartik Goenka and fans were emotional on his last day on the sets. He also got a fitting farewell from the TV show, where the entire cast and crew got together to celebrate his super successful stint in the show and wish him the best for the future. However, everyone has been wondering about what next for Mohsin Khan. A source close to the actor reveals that the actor has been playing Kartik since a long time now, but there is much more to him as an actor and he wants his fans to see that. So the new storyline in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his exit has come as an opportunity to try something new.

Interestingly, the source revealed that Mohsin and Rajan Shahi have plans for another slice-of-life family drama that the producer is planning and Mohsin will have an important and powerful part in that. However, things are at a nascent stage right now and therefore fans may have to wait till the official announcement comes their way. Well, we cannot wait to see him performing soon.