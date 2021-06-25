Mohsin Khan, Harshad Chopda, Vivian Dsena - Which TV hunk do you want to see on OTT next? Vote Now

The world of OTT has opened up so many opportunities for actors who were relegated to the sidelines for long. In the past year, we have seen almost every top TV star making their debut in the web space. The latest to do so is Sidharth Shukla. His terrific performance in Broken But Beautiful 3 is the talk of the town. Prior to him, it was Shaheer Sheikh who played an important role in the period drama, Paurashpur. Others like Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rajeev Khandelwal, Barun Sobti, Karan Wahi worked in the space much before. In fact, only a few actors are left to enter the digital space. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim, Barun Sobti – which TV actor do you wish to see opposite Ankita Lokhande in the show? Vote now

One of the names that immediately comes to our mind is that of Harshad Chopda. He was last seen on the show, Bepannaah with Jennifer Winget. When it comes to acting, especially for emotional scenes few actors can beat Harshad Chopda. He has truly expressive eyes. Harshad Chopda has had a long career in TV and all his endeavours have been appreciated. Also Read - Rhea Sharma, Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani – 11 actors we wish to see back on TV

The next name that comes immediately to our mind is that of Vivian Dsena. His track record is a very successful one. With his height, body and chiselled features, Vivian has been making women swoon since a while now. But we feel a challenging script on OTT will bring out the best in him. Also Read - Kaushal Tandon, Eijaz Khan, Harshad Chopda – 5 television actors with crazy fitness routines

In the younger lot, it is Mohsin Khan whose name comes immediately to our mind. He has done a few shows and excelled in all of them. The actor has a huge fan base and his debut will not even need extra promotion. Plus, he has the looks to fit into diverse characters. So, tell us whom do you want to see in the OTT space next?