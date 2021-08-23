Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have a massive fan following. People have loved them as #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Whenever there was a separation track for Kartik and Naira, fans used to start trolling the makers and demand for Kartik-Naira's reunion. The death of Naira in the show also received a lot of criticism from fans. It was just recently when the audience accepted the fact that Shivangi Joshi is now Sirat and the show will now focus on Kartik-Sirat. However, now there have been reports that is planning to quit the show soon. Yes, you read that right. The actor has been part of the show for five-and-a-half years now. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi's pics from upcoming dance performance will leave #KaiRat fans impatient

This surely will be a shocking news for fans. A source close to The Times Of India said that there will be a generation gap in the show and Mohsin does not want to play an elderly role. Earlier, even Karan Mehra had left the show for the same reason. He didn't want to play the role of an old father and hence had left the show and was replaced by Vishal Singh. There is no official announcement from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin Khan about his decision. However, if it is true it will be interesting to see whether Kartik will die like Naira or will some new actor will play Kartik's role.

The source said that Mohsin is likely to be part of the show for some time now even and his exit will be planned by the makers. Recently, we saw Kartik stand in support of Sirat and we also saw him confessing his love for Sirat while Narendra Nath Chauhan pushed her off a clip. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began in 2009 and has completed 12 years.