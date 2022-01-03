Mohsin Khan recuperates from bad bout of food poisoning [Exclusive]

Mohsin Khan has finally recovered after a bad bout of food poisoning. The handsome actor was bedridden for 10 days. He told BollywoodLife, "Yes, I have finally got better. It took me a long time to recover from the food poisoning thing. I am still taking things easy." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was seen in a music video Pyar Karte Ho Na with Jasmin Bhasin. He is quite sought after by composers for videos given his popularity. The actor also told us that he is still contemplating about what to take up next. He told us, "I have not thought of anything as of now. Also Read - Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Varun Sood-Divya Agrawal and more: TV lovebirds we wish to see get married in 2022

In the middle of all this, there has been talk of the actor being approached for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new show. As we know, the TV stars have made a successful debut in production with Udaariyaan. Mohsin Khan has a couple of more music videos lined up. As per rumours, he is doing one with Sonarika Bhadoria too. Mohsin Khan is best known as Kartik Goenka from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The role made him a household name across India.

Well, we hope that Mohsin Khan recovers soon and is back in action. The coronavirus pandemic has affected the industry. Nakuul Mehta missed out on work for more than two weeks due his infection. Today, the news of Ekta Kapoor being infected has come out too. Let us hope that things get better in the coming days.