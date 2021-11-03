Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai went through a major change recently. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are no longer a part of the show. This left fans surprised and it was so difficult to believe that Kartik-Naira/Sirat will not be seen on-screen. It is difficult to accept the fact that they are no longer a part of the show. Apart from Mohsin and Shivangi, Aarambh Tehran, Siddharth Dubey, Simran Khanna, Shilpa Raizada and Harsha Khandeparkar also left the show. However, fans are disappointed as they will not see Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi now. But they have just left the show and will soon return on-screens with new projects. Talking about Mohsin Khan, he will soon be seen in a music video opposite Jasmin Bhasin. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi's BTS pictures from her latest bridal photoshoot from Dubai will leave you spellbound

A source close to the actor reveals that the actor has been playing Kartik since a long time now, but there is much more to him as an actor and he wants his fans to see that. So the new storyline in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his exit has come as an opportunity to try something new. Interestingly, the source revealed that Mohsin and Rajan Shahi have plans for another slice-of-life family drama that the producer is planning and Mohsin will have an important and powerful part in that. However, things are at a nascent stage right now and therefore fans may have to wait till the official announcement comes their way. But what is definitely happening is a couple of OTT projects. Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in a few OTT projects. She is currently in Dubai having a photoshoot done with friend, Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

It is also being said that Mohsin and Shivangi might do some reality shows. Well, we cannot wait to see them back on-screens soon.