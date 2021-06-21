Monday Memes: Overdramatic reactions on Indian Idol 12 spark rib-tickling meme fest to sum up every situation

Indian Idol 12 has been mired in controversies ever since the beginning. On one hand, it has been entertaining the audience with some amazing performances from the current lot of contestants, on the other hand, the show has been at the receiving end of severe criticism. Time and again, viewers have accused the makers of Indian Idol 12 of cashing in on sob stories of the contestants. The show's judges , and are often seen getting overwhelmed with contestants performances. And the history got itself repeated on Father's Day special when the contestants narrated their emotional stories and sang songs for all the father figures. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sonu Kakkar drapes Arunita Kanjilal with THIS special piece of clothing after her performance – view pics

All the contestants were accompanied by their fathers on Father's Day special episode. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir also played a vital part in the episode wherein he was seen delivering a monologue on stage before every performance. The judges including Himesh Reshammiya, and were seen getting overwhelmed with emotions as they witnessed every contestant's performance and heard stories about their respective fathers. Also Read - TRP report week 23: Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s numbers drop; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa rules

Fed up of all the overdramatic reactions from the judges and contestants, netizens began sharing rib-tickling memes to sum up almost every situation showcased on Indian Idol 12. From contestants ruining old classics to Indian Idol 12 judges changing mausam after every performance, Twitter users had a field day poking fun at the singing reality show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and others look unrecognisable in these throwback pics

Take a look.

Every weekend when #IndianIdol cuts the songs, appreciation from judges and screen presence of #PawandeepRajan #IndianIdol12 Le - my mind to creative team. pic.twitter.com/L6ONlefxu4 — Lokesh12 (@Lokesh_1205) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Sawai Bhatt has been eliminated from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday's episode.