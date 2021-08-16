Monday Memes: Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions while performing in the grand finale spark a meme fest on Twitter

While Pawandeep Rajan lifted the winner's trophy of Indian Idol 12, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble grabbed the second and third position. These singers garnered praises from fans, on the other hand, Shanumkhapriya, who came at the sixth place grabbed the audience's attention for her weird facial expression while performing in the finale. As a result of this we saw a barrage of memes was unleashed on social media and we have shortlisted some of them for our 'Monday Memes' section... Also Read - Bachna Ae Haseeno actress Minissha Lamba opens up on her divorce with Ryan Tham; says, 'When relationship is toxic, walking out is right'

Aditya shanupriya singing together is 3rd lehar of corona ???#IndianIdol — pakchikpak (@cutlebaba) August 15, 2021

When #ShanmukhaPriya reaches #IndianIdol Finale along with great singers like Pawandeep and Arunita: pic.twitter.com/UZeTVmiw8g — Chatur Ke Meme (@ChaturKeMeme) August 15, 2021

Me showing #ShanmukhaPriya performance to my friends: pic.twitter.com/xuVG0uMjyC — Chatur Ke Meme (@ChaturKeMeme) August 15, 2021

When you see that a horrible, mediocre, overrated singer like #ShanmukhaPriya has reached #IndianIdolFinale and you lose your faith in Music: pic.twitter.com/RddUQaSxnp — Chatur Ke Meme (@ChaturKeMeme) August 15, 2021

#IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol12 what an insult to classical music, classical musicians and lovers that #AnjaliGaikwad is relegated to singing in chorus in finals and howlers like #ShanmukhaPriya & #Danish are in top 6. .@SonyTV Shame on you and dud judges of your stupid show. Sad — Ravi_Indian9 (@Ravi_Indian9) August 15, 2021

Every poll with some decent sample size states #ShanmukhaPriya is the worst contestant among the finalists. She howls and shouts rather than singing and she murders old melodies#IndianIdol12 https://t.co/47Rm7Rgtoa — *AMIT* (@AmitMah56310241) August 15, 2021

Wont be following #IndianIdol finals because of undeserving howler #ShanmukhaPriya in the grand finale.#ShanmukaPriya sharing same stage with the other deserving contestants is a shame as she does not sing but murders songs in the name of improvization. Shouting is not singing — *AMIT* (@AmitMah56310241) August 15, 2021

SMP has already bagged a singing offer from filmmaker , who is known for making films like Mary Kom, and . Also Read - Bhoomi Trailer: Farmer Jayam Ravi takes on the evil Ronit Roy in this action drama