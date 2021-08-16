Monday Memes: Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions while performing in the gra...
Monday Memes: Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya's weird facial expressions while performing in the grand finale spark a meme fest on Twitter
These singers garnered praises from fans, on the other hand, Shanumkhapriya, who came at the sixth place grabbed the audience's attention for her weird facial expression while performing in the finale. As a result of this we saw a barrage of memes was unleashed on social media and we have shortlisted some of them for our 'Monday Memes' section...