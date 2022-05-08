The person who introduces us to the concept of love is mother. Today, it is Mother's Day, and people are going that extra mile to make their mommas feel special. But everyday should be Mother's Day. And agreeing to this statement is Divya Agarwal. She says, "I celebrate my Mother every day. Now that I am old enough to understand and recognise the sacrifices she has made, the values she has taught, the problems she has faced while raising my brother and I, I feel celebrating and acknowledging her efforts on just one day isn't simply enough. I love my Mother fiercely and show that to her every day." Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Palak Tiwari spends the special day with her gorgeous mom Shweta Tiwari; fans say, 'Looking like sisters' [View Pics]

Ask her the one trait of her Mom's that she has picked up and her answer is as humbling as Divya herself. "My Mother always kept the family as closely bonded as ever. Not just our family but we are as close to our extended family as well. It is very true when they say that a woman keeps a household close. My Mother is the perfect example of that statement," she reveals.

Like most moms, her mom's language of love is food. Divya Agarwal says, "My Mother's love for food is at another level altogether and I've inherited that trait from her. I am a complete foodie. My Mom is also huge on culture and traditions and she has inculcated that in me too. She is the livewire in my house, always staying on top of celebrations and festivities to make it memorable for us. And I have taken over all those habits too."

Divya Agarwal says her mom's warmth touches the hearts of most people. The Abhay 3 actress said, "People in my family say that if my Mom is there in the house, she makes sure that no one goes to bed hungry or without having eaten anything. My Mom greets everyone with an open heart and open arms and that is something that I have learnt from her and want to emulate."

Divya's Mother has also imparted a very valuable life lesson to her and that is a lesson we all must master. "My mom always taught me to remember my roots. She has always advised me that I must never forget where my family came from, where I've come from, no matter where I go in life. That is not only humble, but the most amazing lesson that my Maa has taught me and I will never forget that because of her," Divya signs off.

The actress has done the music video Bechari with Karan Kundrra. Before that, she was seen on Abhay 3 with Kunal Kemmu.