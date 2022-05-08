Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021. The actor was very close to his mother, and their bond was seen many times on multiple reality shows especially on Bigg Boss season 13. Today, on Mother’s Day, Sidharth’s fans have got emotional and they are sharing old pictures of the late actor with his mom Rita Shukla. #RitaMaa is also trending on social media. Last on Mother’s Day, Sidharth had posted a picture with his mom and captioned it as, “Acknowledging all your love and sacrifice on this special day because you make my everyday.” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding anniversary: Actress shares romantic and goofy photos with her hubby; fans call them 'Best Couple' [View Pics]

A fan of Sidharth tweeted the picture he shared last year and wrote, "Last year we got this pic on mothers day I'm just thinking about rita aunty God please give her more strength and good health #SidharthShukla." Another fan tweeted, "Happy Mother's Day to the strongest lady ever. Rita Maa, love you like our own mother Our Beloved Rita Maa #MothersDay #SidharthShukla #RitaMaa." One more fan shared on twitter, "Happy Mother's Day Rita Maa. The most purest love is that of mothers love. It's u who has given us Sidharth that we know n love. Missing u Sidharth. This is her first mothers day without u. Sending Rita maa lots of love n prayers. #RitaMaa #SidharthShukla."

Happy Mother's Day Rita Maa. The most purest love is that of mothers love. It's u who has given us Sidharth that we know n love.

Earlier in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Sidharth had opened up about his bond with her mother. The actor had said, "I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Apparently back when I was a toddler, I would start crying if I had to go a second without her — so even when she had to make rotis, she would hold me in one hand and the roller in another! And as I grew older, she became my best friend."