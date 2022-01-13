Mouni Roy massively trolled for her bikini post amid wedding rumours, netizens ask; 'bikini pehen ke shaadi karegi kya?'

has been grabbing headlines since morning today as her wedding date is making rounds on the internet. Reportedly the actress is all set to get married to her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. It's is going to be a grand affair. Amid her wedding rumours, Mouni Roy dropped her gorgeous AF pictures in the bikini, and boy, she has an envious HOT BOD! One of the celebrity photographers shared Mouni's pictures on his Instagram profile, captioning she is all set for her wedding, while the actress got massively trolled for the same. The actress is questioned whether she is going to wear a bikini for her wedding. While other users asked what kind of wedding preparation is this! We have often seen the actresses getting trolled but they give it like boss women often. Also Read - KGF 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj: Sanjay Dutt opens up about his upcoming biggies

Mouni Roy's sun-kissed pictures in a yellow bikini make fans go gaga

Mouni Roy was earlier trolled by KRK, where he called her a plastic woman, "Money can change the looks also. See here, Actress #MouniRoy keeps changing her looks". However, the actress gives a damn about these faceless trolls. As reported by HT, " A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates."

Mouni Roy is one of the most famous TV actresses, she will soon to be seen in 's featuring and in lead roles.