Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh and more: These TV stars rocked Instagram this week

It is that time of the week when we browse through the Insta posts of your fave TV stars. While actors are super active on the medium, it is only a few who managed to grab our notice. Mouni Roy is away from the winter chill in Goa. The Naagin actress is scorching the gram with her bikini clicks. Nia Sharma has acquired the new hobby of pole-dancing and it's evident she is already acing it like a pro. Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gave us a throwback video of her rehearsals for her sangeet ceremony. Here is a lowdown…

Mouni Roy

The Naagin actress who is set to get married soon is burning social media. She posted some pics in a buttercup yellow retro bikini from a vacation spot. Mouni Roy is looking hot AF. The actress will soon be seen on the show Hunarbaaz on Colors.

Nia Sharma

The hottest babe of Indian TV, Nia Sharma has taken up pole dancing. Nia Sharma posted a video where she is seen cracking her bones. She was dressed in shorts and a black sports bra.

Aishwarya Sharma

Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shared a video from her real life wedding with Neil Bhatt. This is from their sangeet rehearsals. We can see how they managed time from their hectic shoots. She wrote, "Reminiscing our sangeet rehearsals, there was point when we thought we might not have any performance in our sangeet. We simply didn’t have any time to rehearse but this video is one of the three rehearsal sessions of our sangeet which we could squeeze in after shoots."

Shaheer Sheikh

The handsome actor shared a throwback from his Indonesian project, Maipa Deapati Datu Museng. It was a huge hit in the island nation. Shaheer Sheikh is a big star in Indonesia. The makers are keen to make a sequel too.

Rubina Dilaik

The actress posted a video of her looking gorgeous in a blue and white skirt with a Bobby style top. The outfit had a desi skirt. She teamed it with silver jewellery and looked like a belle.

So, these were the celebs who made a stir on Instagram this week.