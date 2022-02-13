Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Harshad Chopda, Nakuul Mehta, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Karishma Tanna and more have made it to our list of TV Instagrammers this week. Mouni Roy has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from her honeymoon with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar. Karishma Tanna shared a glimpse of her first rasoi after marriage to Varun Bangera. Shehnaaz Gill's three videos went viral on social media. Harshad Chopda teases his fans with a shirtless picture. So, let's meet the TV Instagrammers of the week below... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6's first episode gets a warm response on social media, Shehnaaz Gill's happy video goes viral and more
Mouni Roy
Naagin and Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy has been honeymoon-ing with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir. The two tied the knot on 27th January 2022. The two have been in Kashmir for a while now, enjoying the snowclad mountains and torrents of the same. Mouni also dropped the bomb with some monokini pictures against the backdrop of snowclad mountains. Check out Mouni's pictures and videos here: Also Read - Lock Upp: Shehnaaz Gill to reunite with THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant on Kangana Ranaut's show? [Exclusive]
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda is currently seen as Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been active on social media, but not that frequently. He shared a shirtless picture on his social media. Fans went into a tizzy seeing his chiselled avatar. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill shares a happy video of chasing pigeons on the beach; #SidNaaz fans shower love – watch video
Erica Fernandes has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and meme-ing away in the captions. She shared a picture of Shaheer Sheikh flaunting his muscles, a still from the show. Check it out here:
Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv Reddy turned one a couple of days ago. Anita shared one of the happiest family portraits while wishing Aaravv on his special day.
Shivangi Joshi/ Mohsin Khan
Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be reuniting for a music video called Teri Ada. The two have been shooting outdoors for the same. Shivangi and Mohsin turned Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Check out the adorable video here:
Shehnaaz Gill
We have three of Shehnaaz Gill's posts (videos) that will be included in TV Instagrammers. The first video is a recreation of the trendy reel video of Such A Boring Day alongside Shilpa Shetty. She also shared a video in which she flaunted her Ariana Grande avatar and posed for pictures on 7 Rings of the Grammy winner.
Nia Sharma shared some amazing monochrome portraits on her Instagram handle a couple of days ago. We fell in love with them.
Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai conducted a photoshoot in a strapless white bodycon dress. The pictures have turned out so beautiful that you'd fall in love with Rashami all over again. The actress also grooved to Gehraiyaan's Doobey.
Nakuul Mehta
Nakuul Mehta recently shared a mushy reel featuring himself and his gorgeous wife, Jankee Parekh. The BGM was Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hai Koun. They look like teenagers in love.
Pratik Sehajpal
Bigg Boss 15's first runner up Pratik Sehajpal posted a hot picture. No, he's not shirtless, nonetheless, he looks hot. Pratik is seen in a Pathani. He is in Mohali shooting for a music video with Niti Taylor. Check out the picture here:
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared took up the Badhaai Do challenge with her dear brother Vijay Ganguly. The two matched footsteps on Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer. They both are such amazing dancers.
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna shared a video of her pehli rasoi on her Instagram handle. The actress tied the knot with Varun Banerga a week ago, on 5 February.
Debina/ Gurmeet
Debina Bonnerjee aka Sita and Gurmeet Choudhary aka Ram announced the pregnancy with a simple post. However, the glow on their faces and the excitement to embrace parenthood is evident on the face.
That's all in the TV Instagrammers this week.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.