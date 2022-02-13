, Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Harshad Chopda, , and , and more have made it to our list of TV Instagrammers this week. Mouni Roy has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from her honeymoon with her businessman husband Suraj Nambiar. Karishma Tanna shared a glimpse of her first rasoi after marriage to Varun Bangera. Shehnaaz Gill's three videos went viral on social media. Harshad Chopda teases his fans with a shirtless picture. So, let's meet the TV Instagrammers of the week below... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6's first episode gets a warm response on social media, Shehnaaz Gill's happy video goes viral and more

Mouni Roy

Naagin and actress Mouni Roy has been honeymoon-ing with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir. The two tied the knot on 27th January 2022. The two have been in Kashmir for a while now, enjoying the snowclad mountains and torrents of the same. Mouni also dropped the bomb with some monokini pictures against the backdrop of snowclad mountains. Check out Mouni's pictures and videos here:

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda is currently seen as Abhimanyu Birla in . He has been active on social media, but not that frequently. He shared a shirtless picture on his social media. Fans went into a tizzy seeing his chiselled avatar.

Erica Fernandes has been sharing pictures and videos from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and meme-ing away in the captions. She shared a picture of flaunting his muscles, a still from the show. Check it out here:

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son Aaravv Reddy turned one a couple of days ago. Anita shared one of the happiest family portraits while wishing Aaravv on his special day.

Shivangi Joshi/ Mohsin Khan

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be reuniting for a music video called Teri Ada. The two have been shooting outdoors for the same. Shivangi and Mohsin turned and from . Check out the adorable video here:

Shehnaaz Gill

We have three of Shehnaaz Gill's posts (videos) that will be included in TV Instagrammers. The first video is a recreation of the trendy reel video of Such A Boring Day alongside . She also shared a video in which she flaunted her avatar and posed for pictures on 7 Rings of the Grammy winner.

Nia Sharma shared some amazing monochrome portraits on her Instagram handle a couple of days ago. We fell in love with them.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rashami Desai conducted a photoshoot in a strapless white bodycon dress. The pictures have turned out so beautiful that you'd fall in love with Rashami all over again. The actress also grooved to Gehraiyaan's Doobey.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta recently shared a mushy reel featuring himself and his gorgeous wife, Jankee Parekh. The BGM was Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from and 's Hum Aapke Hai Koun. They look like teenagers in love.

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15's first runner up Pratik Sehajpal posted a hot picture. No, he's not shirtless, nonetheless, he looks hot. Pratik is seen in a Pathani. He is in Mohali shooting for a music video with . Check out the picture here:

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared took up the Badhaai Do challenge with her dear brother Vijay Ganguly. The two matched footsteps on and starrer. They both are such amazing dancers.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna shared a video of her pehli rasoi on her Instagram handle. The actress tied the knot with Varun Banerga a week ago, on 5 February.

Debina/ Gurmeet

Debina Bonnerjee aka Sita and Gurmeet Choudhary aka Ram announced the pregnancy with a simple post. However, the glow on their faces and the excitement to embrace parenthood is evident on the face.

That's all in the TV Instagrammers this week.